Personalities

Snoop Dogg has canceled the rest of his overseas tour dates for 2022 due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” the rapper’s team announced late Sunday.

The announcement cites the rapper’s family obligations and commitments to TV and films as reasons for the concert cancellations.

“He was excited to see his fans around the world and (apologizes) to all that had already made plans to see his show,” reads the announcement shared on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram page. “He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

Snoop was slated to perform a string of shows across Europe in August and September. He remains scheduled to perform all of his previously announced dates in the United States, the announcement says.

“Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase” for the canceled shows, the statement says.

Snoop Dogg has the Jamie Foxx-led Netflix film “Day Shift” due out Aug. 12, and the undated animated film “Pierre the Pigeon” on the horizon as well. He is also featured in the upcoming rap documentary “The DOC,” which premieres at the Tribeca Festival in New York next month.

Korean pop supergroup BTS met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian representation. The seven members also all spoke briefly at Tuesday’s White House briefing.

“It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” said RM, before his bandmates all offered similar statements in Korean. The meeting was closed to the press.

The meeting was highly anticipated by BTS’ legion of fans, who packed the White House’s livestream of the news conference by the thousands.

BTS originated more than a decade ago in Seoul and was the world’s top-selling artist last year. The two-time Grammy-nominated group has released five No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and boasts chart-topping singles including “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite.”