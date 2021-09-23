Personalities

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son said Tuesday. He was 57.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen Garson wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

According to People magazine, Garson was battling pancreatic cancer at the end of his life.

Garson portrayed Blatch, a talent agent and best male friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons and in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2.” He was also filming an upcoming series revival for HBO Max called “And Just Like That.”

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, expressed her sorrow in a tweet.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life,” she wrote. “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore.”

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, N.J.,Garson began studying acting at age 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures.