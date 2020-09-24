Personalities

Winning the British film academy’s lead actor honor in February, Joaquin Phoenix said he felt conflicted accepting the prize because “so many of my fellow actors who are deserving don’t have that same privilege.”
“We send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” the “Joker” star added.
The British Academy of Film & Television Arts took several steps Thursday to address that lack of diversity in both its membership and voting outcomes, announcing wide-ranging changes to bolster inclusion for underrepresented groups and promote a more level playing field for films competing for its annual BAFTA honors.
To that end, BAFTA has committed itself to more than 120 changes, including the goal of adding at least 1,000 new members from underrepresented groups in the next two years and overhauling its voting process to ensure members watch more movies.
The BAFTA changes come two weeks after its American counterpart, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced new representation standards for films to be eligible for the best picture Oscar.
***
Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom.
A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses the movie company of improperly basing the new character in last year’s “Toy Story 4” on Knievel, whose famous stunts included motorcycle jumps over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and a row of buses at Wembley Stadium in London, and a rocket shot into Snake River Canyon in Idaho.
Las Vegas-based K and K Promotions accuses Disney-owned Pixar of intentionally modeling the Caboom character, voiced by Keanu Reeves in the movie, after Knievel, whose name is never mentioned.
Son Kelly Knievel, head of K and K, has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel’s name since 1998, according to the Tuesday court filing in U.S. District Court. He said Thursday the moviemakers never sought permission to use his father’s likeness.
— From wire reports