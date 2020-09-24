Personalities

Winning the British film academy’s lead actor honor in February, Joaquin Phoenix said he felt conflicted accepting the prize because “so many of my fellow actors who are deserving don’t have that same privilege.”

“We send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” the “Joker” star added.

The British Academy of Film & Television Arts took several steps Thursday to address that lack of diversity in both its membership and voting outcomes, announcing wide-ranging changes to bolster inclusion for underrepresented groups and promote a more level playing field for films competing for its annual BAFTA honors.

To that end, BAFTA has committed itself to more than 120 changes, including the goal of adding at least 1,000 new members from underrepresented groups in the next two years and overhauling its voting process to ensure members watch more movies.

The BAFTA changes come two weeks after its American counterpart, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced new representation standards for films to be eligible for the best picture Oscar.

