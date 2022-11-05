Personalities

The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen’s 70-year reign.

The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

***

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made room for new members.

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and the married duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were among the artists honored on Saturday night during the Rock Hall’s 37th annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The 2022 class of inductees is among the more diverse in the hall’s history, with acts representing hip-hop, country music, R&B, new wave and soft rock; the group also includes one artist, Parton, who made waves when she asked that her nomination be withdrawn because she felt she hadn’t earned the right to become a member. (She later said she’d accept the honor.)

The ceremony also featured awards bestowed upon Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Harry Belafonte, the late Elizabeth Cotton, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

The event will not be televised until Nov. 19 on HBO and HBO Max.