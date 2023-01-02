Personalities

“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.

Authorities and the actor’s representative have not said how the accident occurred, but the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

Renner was injured in an area near Mount Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. He owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating. Renner was the only person involved in the accident.

***

Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

Harry, 38, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the U.K.