Personalities

Pete Seeger, the banjo-playing folk singer whose music was indelibly intertwined with his social activism, was honored Thursday as the latest American musician to appear on a U.S. postage stamp.

The forever stamp, which features a color-tinted, black-and-white photograph taken in the early 1960s showing Seeger in profile singing and playing his five-string banjo, went on sale at post offices nationwide, according to a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson. A special ceremony was planned in Newport, R.I., the site of the Newport Folk Festival, where Seeger was a performer and for a time a member of the board. This year’s three-day festival starts Friday.

“It is an honor to see a photo of my father I’d taken some 60 years ago become this wonderful forever stamp,” said his son, Dan Seeger, in a statement.

Seeger, who died in 2014 at age 94, wrote or co-wrote “If I Had a Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn,” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone.” He is credited with popularizing “We Shall Overcome,” an anthem of the civil rights movement. He won multiple Grammys; was inducted into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll halls of fame; and earned the National Medal of the Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors.

***

Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the $10.35 million judgment she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage.

Heard’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where a six-week trial featured riveting testimony from both Heard and Depp. The document notifies the Virginia Court of Appeals that Heard intends to appeal the judgment, as well as rulings the judge made after the verdict, including rejecting Heard’s request to set aside the verdict and dismiss the lawsuit or order a new trial.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement.