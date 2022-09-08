Personalities

Lewis Capaldi shared during an Instagram Live he has been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.

“I have Tourette’s; I’ve always had that part of me,” said the “Someone You Loved” singer. “I do that shoulder twitch a lot and ... underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, ‘Why is he twitching?’”

The Mayo Clinic defines Tourette syndrome as a disorder that “involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled.”

Capaldi clarified his twitches were not due to drug use, as some online had speculated.

“Some people are like, ‘He’s definitely taking cocaine.’ Do you think before I play to 20,000 people, as an anxious person, I’m gonna take a big line of cocaine? Never gonna happen,” he told his 5.4 million followers.

Capaldi said he has received treatment to reduce some of the twitching.

******

“Crying In H Mart” memoirist Michelle Zauner, novelist Gayl Jones and author-journalist Francisco Goldman are among the winners of the 43rd annual American Book Awards, presented by Ishmael Reed’s Before Columbus Foundation.

The awards, which Reed helped found in 1979, honor “outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community.” Reed, an author, poet and playwright, is a longtime champion of multiculturalism.

Zauner’s word-of-mouth memoir was cited by the foundation, along with Goldman’s “Monkey Boy” and Zakiya Dalila Harris’ The Other Black Girl: A Novel.” The foundation also awarded Spencer Ackerman’s “Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump,” Emma Brodie’s “Songs in Ursa Major,” Daphne A. Brooks’ “Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound” and Truong Tran’s “Book of the Other: Small in Comparison.”

Jones, known for such novels as “Corregidora” and “Eva’s Man,” was honored for lifetime achievement.