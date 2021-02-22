Personalities

“Saturday Night Live” was burning for “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who brought the heat and the ratings to the TV show on Saturday.

The “smoldering, sensual, smoke show of a man” — his words, not just ours — saw his streaming-service prowess carry over to broadcast television in his debut as “SNL” host.

The long-running NBC show continued its ascent with viewers after experiencing a brief comedown since comedian Dave Chappelle took it to an all-time ratings high after the U.S. presidential election. The show also reached a milestone.

It increased its ratings from the previous week, according to NBC, climbing from a 4.1 household rating when Regina King hosted on Feb. 13 to a 4.2 household live and same-day rating with Page. That means that 4.2% of households with a TV watched the program in the 44 metered local markets measured by Nielsen.

NBC also said that for the first time in its 46-season history, “SNL” was ranked No. 1 among all comedies on both broadcast and cable in the adults 18-49 demographic and total viewers so far. It’s the first time in Nielsen measurement history — since 1987 — that “SNL” has ranked as the No. 1 comedy in total viewers.

***