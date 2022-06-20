Personalities

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner voiced her support for the international swimming federation’s decision that transgender athletes cannot compete in women’s events if they didn’t transition before 12 years old.

Jenner, who is transgender, has been outspoken in her belief that it’s not fair for transgender women to take part in competitive women’s sports.

“It worked!” Jenner, 72, tweeted Sunday after the federation’s ruling came down. “I took a lot of heat — but what’s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period.”

The swimming governing body, FINA, announced its new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday following a 71.5% vote. The decision comes about three months after Lia Thomas, a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, became the first transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I in any sport.

***

Kosovo’s central government and authorities in the capital joined forces on Monday to bring back home an international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa that had been moved after a dispute with its organizers.

A week ago, the Sunny Hill Festival said it was moving to neighboring Albania after a political dispute between Kosovo’s ruling party and the party in power in Pristina prevented organizers from getting permission to stage the event. Dukagjin Lipa, the singer’s father and manager who was born in Kosovo, said he had made “a difficult but necessary” decision to put on the Aug. 4-7 event in Albania’s capital, Tirana.

Organizers have been asking Kosovar authorities for three years to allow them to manage a 42-acre area of parkland where they say they will build the appropriate infrastructure for the festival and also let it be freely used for the rest of the year.

The Culture Ministry and the Pristina municipality have agreed to hold this year’s edition at a location in Pristina and also to continue to discuss holding the festival at its usual location starting from next year. An event will still be held in Tirana on Aug. 26-28.