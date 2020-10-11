Personalities

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will mark Columbus Day by dedicating a statue of the Italian American saint known as Mother Cabrini in Lower Manhattan.

The unveiling of the statue on Monday comes a year after Cuomo announced that the state would commission a monument to the Roman Catholic nun who was canonized in 1946. That decision came after a commission led by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, omitted Mother Cabrini from a list of women who would be honored with statues, angering some Catholics.

“This year we unveil a magnificent monument to our Italian American legacy and that monument will stand for all time,” Cuomo told the Columbus Citizens Foundation in a video address on Saturday.

In a conference call with reporters on Sunday, Cuomo said he would attend the unveiling at a spot by the Hudson River with a view of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini was born in 1850 in what is now the Lombardy region of Italy. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1889 and went on to found schools, hospitals and orphanages. She died in 1917.

