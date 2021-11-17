Personalities

Emerging young filmmaker Nick Brooks is very much in demand in the book world. Brooks has reached a seven-figure deal for his young adult thriller “Promise Boys,” in which three boys at a Washington, D.C., charter school investigate their principal’s murder , and learn hard truths about their education and community.
According to Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, which announced the deal Wednesday, the book draws in part on Brooks’ experiences as a teacher with at-risk kids. Henry Holt expects to release it in 2023.
“It’s a social thriller, told through the perspective of Black and Brown boys, that highlights the inequity in our education system,” Brooks said . “This is a story that needs to be told, to speak for our kids who far too often are unable to advocate for themselves and to inspire them to tell their own story.”
***
Eliza Dushku says she suffered “near constant” sexual harassment on the set of the CBS procedural “Bull” before being fired for complaining.
Testifying virtually before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, the actress described the crude remarks and so-called jokes made by her co-star, who she did not name but previously identified as Michael Weatherly, during her 2017 run on the show.
“In my first week on my new job I found myself the brunt of crude, sexualized and lewd verbal assaults,” Dushku, 40, said at the hearing. “This was beyond anything I had experienced in my 30-year career.”
Weatherly would refer to Dushku as “legs” and leer at her on set, she testified.
“He once said that he would take me to his ‘rape’ van and use lube and long phallic things on me and take me over his knee and spank me like a little girl,” she said.
Another time, she claims, “he told me that his sperm were powerful swimmers.”
CBS settled with Dushku for $9.5 million in 2018. The settlement included a nondisclosure agreement, but Dushku said she was able to “break my silence” because she had been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee.
— From wire reports