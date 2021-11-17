Personalities

Emerging young filmmaker Nick Brooks is very much in demand in the book world. Brooks has reached a seven-figure deal for his young adult thriller “Promise Boys,” in which three boys at a Washington, D.C., charter school investigate their principal’s murder , and learn hard truths about their education and community.

According to Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, which announced the deal Wednesday, the book draws in part on Brooks’ experiences as a teacher with at-risk kids. Henry Holt expects to release it in 2023.

“It’s a social thriller, told through the perspective of Black and Brown boys, that highlights the inequity in our education system,” Brooks said . “This is a story that needs to be told, to speak for our kids who far too often are unable to advocate for themselves and to inspire them to tell their own story.”

