Personalities

Britney Spears is running out of patience.

The pop star’s new lawyer filed a petition Thursday asking the court to expedite by more than a month the Sept. 29 hearing on her petition to remove father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.

She’s asking for a hearing date of Aug. 23 instead.

“The time has come for Mr. Spears’ reign to end,” the 14-page filing states.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the estate,” her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, argues.

According to Rosengart, Spears has a right to a more speedy hearing after filing a petition July 26 asking the court to remove or suspend her father.

The petition noted that since at least 2009, Jamie Spears has been paying himself $16,000 a month from the estate — which is $2,000 more each month than he allots his daughter.

The formal filing followed after Spears made “compelling” verbal statements to the court on June 23 and July 14 that “described the trauma and abuse she endured under the control of her father and those beholden to him,” the filing states.

***