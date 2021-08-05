Personalities

Britney Spears is running out of patience.
The pop star’s new lawyer filed a petition Thursday asking the court to expedite by more than a month the Sept. 29 hearing on her petition to remove father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.
She’s asking for a hearing date of Aug. 23 instead.
“The time has come for Mr. Spears’ reign to end,” the 14-page filing states.
“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the estate,” her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, argues.
According to Rosengart, Spears has a right to a more speedy hearing after filing a petition July 26 asking the court to remove or suspend her father.
The petition noted that since at least 2009, Jamie Spears has been paying himself $16,000 a month from the estate — which is $2,000 more each month than he allots his daughter.
The formal filing followed after Spears made “compelling” verbal statements to the court on June 23 and July 14 that “described the trauma and abuse she endured under the control of her father and those beholden to him,” the filing states.
The boys are back in South Park, and they’ll be there for awhile.
“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a 6-year deal with ViacomCBS through 2027, giving cable’s longest-running scripted show “an unprecedented 30th season,” Comedy Central announced Thursday.
In addition to the new seasons, the deal includes 14 spinoff movies for ViacomCBS’ Paramount+.
The “Book of Mormon” co-creators skipped a new season of the animated series, which premiered nearly 24 years ago, amid the pandemic in 2020 but did release two specials.
The $900 million deal is one of television’s largest-ever deals, Bloomberg reports.
— From wire reports