Personalities

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police received a call for emergency services to the singer and actor’s L.A. home on Tuesday at noon. According to TMZ, Brandy is expected to recover.

A representative for Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, did not immediately respond Wednesday to the L.A. Times’ request for comment.

The Grammy winner was previously hospitalized in June 2017 after falling ill on a flight.

“The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Brandy’s longtime publicist, Courtney Barnes, said at the time. “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

Brandy, 43, is a recording artist known for R&B hits and she has starred in movies and TV series, including the popular sitcom “Moesha,” the recent “Queens” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

***

Minka Kelly wants her fans to know that her life is not just a story of success.

The actor and model known for “Friday Night Lights,” “Titans” and “Euphoria” is working on a book that publisher Henry Holt and Company calls “a gripping memoir of family, forgiveness, and the importance of finding inner strength.” “Tell Me Everything” is scheduled to come out May 2.

According to Holt, the 42-year-old Kelly “will speak openly about her upbringing as the daughter of a single mother” and “the cycles of violence and hardship inherited by the women around her.” In a statement issued through her publisher, Kelly called the book a tribute to her mother and to all working-class single mothers.

“I had to ask myself, can I actually be brave enough to be seen as I am, or am I more comfortable fulfilling everyone else’s idea of who I should be?’” she said. “The desire to tell my story on my own terms felt important.”