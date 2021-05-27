Personalities

Health care workers demonstrating against anti-Asian bias were joined by actor and longtime activist Danny Glover on Thursday at a rally, where he spoke of solidarity and communities supporting each other.

Glover told the crowd of union members and residents of Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhoods, “We stand here, will stand here, we’ll fight here. We’ve got your back.”

He was joined on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton at the rally.

“We wanted to come to this community so Asian mothers can know that they don’t have to fear coming out because they have brothers and sisters that will stand with them,” Sharpton said. “You can’t fight for George Floyd and ignore the hate that is being done in the Asian community”.

Bias incidents around the country against Asian Americans have risen in connection to unfair blame for the coronavirus.

***

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the prom queen and king of the 2021 BET Awards.

The chart-topping rappers each scored seven nominations at the show that will air live on June 27 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.