Personalities

Matthew Perry says he got a little help from his “Friends.”

The actor’s commitment to his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running NBC sitcom helped him during his battle with substance abuse, he said Wednesday on “The View.”

“I wanted fame so badly,” Perry said. “And then I got it, and about six months later I went, ‘Oh, this is not fixing what I thought it would fix.’

“I’m very grateful for everything that happened, of course,” he continued. “It did help me with drugs and alcohol, that job, because when I said to myself, ‘I’m on this amazing show, you can’t have the 17th drink when you have to be at work the next morning with these wonderful people and doing the job.’

Wednesday marked Perry’s latest revelation about his issues with substance abuse, which he chronicles in his recently released memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Perry, 53, recently told People he’s “grateful to be alive” after suffering a burst colon as a result of opioid use, saying he was given a 2% chance to survive.

He starred on all 10 seasons of “Friends,” which aired from 1994–2004.

***

Two weeks after a New York jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a sexual abuse lawsuit, an Italian film museum announced Thursday that the actor would receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year.

The class and the award honoring Spacey’s contribution to the growth of cinema is set for Jan. 16 at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin.

On Oct. 21, a federal jury in a New York civil case found that Spacey, 63, did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp when both were Broadway actors in 1986 and Rapp was 14 years old.

Rapp’s allegations, and those of others, derailed Spacey’s career. The two-time Academy Award winning actor lost his starring role on the Netflix series “House of Cards.”