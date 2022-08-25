Personalities

Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counterculture documenter Tim Page died at his home in Australia on Wednesday. He was 78.

The British-born, self-taught photographer died of liver cancer with friends at his bedside at his rural home at Fernmount in New South Wales state, friends posted on social media.

Page was wounded four times as a war reporter covering conflicts in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia during the 1960s and ’70s. He inspired the drug-addled photojournalist played by Dennis Hopper in the Francis Coppola-directed, Oscar-winning 1979 Vietnam War movie “Apocalypse Now.” Page embraced and documented the drug culture since the ’60s in Indochina and the U.S.

He worked as a freelance photographer from the late ’60s for music magazines including Rolling Stone and Crawdaddy, sharing assignments with some of the most significant writers of the era such as Hunter S. Thompson.

As well as the Indochina wars, Page also covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Solomon Islands, Israel, Bosnia and East Timor. He wrote a dozen books about his war experiences and music.

Another longtime cast member is leaving the “Law & Order” franchise. Kelli Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” since 2011, confirmed that the forthcoming season will be her last on the long-running Dick Wolf-helmed procedural drama about the SVU.

According to Variety, the former “All My Children” alum will at least appear in the Sept. 22 premiere episode, which will unite the casts of “Law & Order,” “SVU” and the most recently launched “Law & Order: Organized Crime” in a three-hour crossover event.

Last year, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes exited at the start of the 23rd season. In May, Anthony Anderson confirmed that would not be returning for Season 22 of the flagship New York City-based cop series.