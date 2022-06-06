Personalities

Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday as she accepted a career achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which returned to a live format after being prerecorded for several years.

Lopez nabbed this year’s Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names. She also took home best song — a new category — for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack.

“I want to thank the people who gave me this life,” said the 52-year-old Lopez, adding later, “You’re only as good as the people who you work with. But if you’re lucky, they make you better. I’ve been very lucky in that regard.”

***

Penélope Cruz has won one of Spain’s top film awards for her contribution to Spanish cinema, the country’s Ministry of Culture said Monday.

The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award was unanimous in its decision to honor the Madrid-born star, describing the 48-year-old Oscar winner in a statement as an “iconic actress whose brilliant legacy enriches Spain’s cultural heritage.”

“Committed to her craft, she seeks excellence in her work, allowing her to create some of the most unforgettable characters in the history of our cinema,” the jury added.

***

Pippa Middleton brought her own party to the Queen’s jubilee: a baby bump.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pregnant again, People reported Sunday, a day after the 38-year-old mother of two sparked speculation in a green dress at the “Party at the Palace” concert outside of Buckingham Palace.

She and husband James Matthews, a 46-year-old hedge fund manager, welcomed son Arthur in October 2018 and daughter Grace in March 2021. The new baby will join George, Charlotte and Louis, their royal cousins from Kate and Prince William.