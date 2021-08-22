Personalities

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.
The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.
Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year. Luckey, 26, is from Southern California and works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.
***
Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits impacted a generation of rock ’n’ roll music, died Saturday. He was 84. Everly died at his home in Nashville, Tenn., according to his attorney and family spokesperson Linda Edell Howard. His brother, Phil Everly, died in January 2014 at age 74.
In the late 1950s and 1960s, the duo’s poignant songs embodied teenage restlessness and energy. Their 19 top 40 hits included “Bye Bye Love,” “Let It Be Me,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Wake Up Little Susie.”
The two broke up amid quarreling in 1973 after 16 years of hits, then reunited in 1983, “sealing it with a hug,” Phil Everly said. They were inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, the same year they had a hit pop-country record, “Born Yesterday.”
***
The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor.
Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on Nov. 30 at the Paris monument. The presidential palace confirmed the report.
— The Associated Press