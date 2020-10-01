Personalities

It’s been four years since Rihanna released an album, but the singer is working hard on recording new music.

The multigenre artist who has won Grammys in the R&B, dance and rap categories told The Associated Press that for her new album, she’s already held “tons of writing camps” — where songwriters are put into groups to create original tracks for artists. Now, the 32-year-old said she’s asked herself the questions: “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?”

Rihanna’s “ANTI,” the singer’s eighth album released in 2016, was a critically acclaimed effort, launching multiple hits such as “Work,” “Love on the Brain,” “Needed Me” and more. Overall, Rihanna’s achieved 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since making her debut in 2005. She’s accumulated 31 Top 10 hits on the chart.

Since the release of “ANTI,” she’s guest appeared on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty,” N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” and Future’s “Selfish.” Her only 2020 release has been “Believe It” with PartyNextDoor.

