Personalities

Miley Cyrus is joining the all-star roster of artists set to perform on Super Bowl Sunday.

Cyrus will perform at the “TikTok Tailgate” on Feb. 7, hours before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneer kicks off in Tampa.

The tailgate event is set to begin 2:30 ET that day and will air on CBS and TikTok.

Cyrus, 28, is the latest music star to be announced by the NFL as part of the Super Bowl festivities.

The Weeknd will headline the halftime show, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the National Anthem. “America the Beautiful” will be performed by H.E.R.

Last week, the NFL said 7,500 health care workers, each of whom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, will be welcomed as guests at the Super Bowl.

R&B artist Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with police officers during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said Monday.