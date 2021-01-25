Personalities

Miley Cyrus is joining the all-star roster of artists set to perform on Super Bowl Sunday.
Cyrus will perform at the “TikTok Tailgate” on Feb. 7, hours before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneer kicks off in Tampa.
The tailgate event is set to begin 2:30 ET that day and will air on CBS and TikTok.
Cyrus, 28, is the latest music star to be announced by the NFL as part of the Super Bowl festivities.
The Weeknd will headline the halftime show, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the National Anthem. “America the Beautiful” will be performed by H.E.R.
Last week, the NFL said 7,500 health care workers, each of whom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, will be welcomed as guests at the Super Bowl.
R&B artist Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with police officers during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said Monday.
Songz, 36, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released Monday while an investigation continues, Jackson County Sheriff’s spokesman LeVanden Darks said. No charges have been filed.
Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He earned his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with “Back Home” last year.
Kansas City police said in a statement that fans at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills complained about a man who was not following COVID-19-related protocols and other code of conduct rules for fans.
The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules he was breaking.
Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards at Arrowhead Stadium and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff’s office were called.
He punched one officer and put him in a headlock, police said.
