Personalities

“Saturday Night Live” is getting back to work soon, with three upcoming hosts and three musical guests announced Friday by NBC.

The sketch show returns Jan. 30 with “A Quiet Place Part II” actor John Krasinski at the helm and musician Machine Gun Kelly making his first appearance on the show. Krasinski had been slated to host last March, but the series shut down production as the coronavirus crisis spiked.

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and co-star Dan Levy and Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers will appear on the Feb. 6 episode. Regina King — whose directorial debut “One Night in Miami” is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video — will follow as host on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day, accompanied by singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff.

“SNL” has been back in the studio since October, after putting “SNL at Home” shows together remotely amid the pandemic.

Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” whose career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe head injury a decade later, has died at age 87.