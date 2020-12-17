Personalities

Interscope Geffen A&M — the home to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga — has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard.
Billboard announced Thursday that the label, which is also known as IGA, tops its year-end chart for the first time since 2013. The label, a division of Universal Music Group, is also home to DaBaby, Selena Gomez, Eminem, Summer Walker, Maroon 5, BLACKPINK and late rapper Juice WLRD.
Multi-platinum, chart-topping hit songs released by IGA this year include DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Maroon 5′s “Memories” and Gaga’s “Rain on Me.” The label also had major success with albums including DaBaby’s “Blame It on Baby,” Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die,” Gomez’s “Rare,” Gaga’s “Chromatica,” Walker’s “Over It” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall.”
***
Jeremy Bulloch, the English film star who suited up as the fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died, according to another actor who played the character. He was 75.
Bulloch’s death was announced Thursday by Daniel Logan, who portrayed a young Boba in the 2002 “Star Wars” prequel movie “Attack of the Clones.”
Bulloch first wore Boba’s weathered green-and-white helmet and armor in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and returned as the character for 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”
Boba was originally voiced in “The Empire Strikes Back” by Jason Wingreen, but a 2004 re-release of the film had Temuera Morrison provide the vocals instead.
Despite the character’s lack of screen time in those 1980s movies, Boba became wildly popular among “Star Wars” fans due to his cool looks and reputation as a bounty hunter. The jetpack-wearing character seemingly met his demise when he was knocked into the pit of a Sarlacc monster in “Return of the Jedi,” though it has since been revealed that he survived.
Morrison now plays the character on the live-action series “The Mandalorian.”
— From wire reports