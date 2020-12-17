Personalities

Interscope Geffen A&M — the home to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga — has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard.

Billboard announced Thursday that the label, which is also known as IGA, tops its year-end chart for the first time since 2013. The label, a division of Universal Music Group, is also home to DaBaby, Selena Gomez, Eminem, Summer Walker, Maroon 5, BLACKPINK and late rapper Juice WLRD.

Multi-platinum, chart-topping hit songs released by IGA this year include DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Maroon 5′s “Memories” and Gaga’s “Rain on Me.” The label also had major success with albums including DaBaby’s “Blame It on Baby,” Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die,” Gomez’s “Rare,” Gaga’s “Chromatica,” Walker’s “Over It” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall.”

***

Jeremy Bulloch, the English film star who suited up as the fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died, according to another actor who played the character. He was 75.