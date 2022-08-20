Personalities

Leon Vitali, the “Barry Lyndon” actor who became one of Stanley Kubrick’s closest associates, died Friday in Los Angeles, his family told The Associated Press on Sunday. He was 74.

Vitali passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones including his three children, Masha, Max and Vera.

“He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched,” his children said in a statement provided by Masha Vitali.

Leon Vitali was often described as Kubrick’s assistant, but Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary “Filmworker” shed light on Vitali’s enormous and largely unsung contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures from “The Shining” through “Eyes Wide Shut.” He did everything from casting and coaching actors to overseeing restorations. Vitali even once set up a video monitor so that Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat.

Zierra is working on a director’s cut of “Filmworker” that will include new footage that he and Vitali wanted in the film, but couldn’t get done in time for its Cannes debut in 2017.

***

Actor Gary Busey was charged with sexual offenses Friday after he appeared as a guest at a convention for horror films and memorabilia that took place this month, police said.

Busey, 78, was widely promoted as one of many featured guests attending the Monster Mania Convention, which was held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, N.J., from Aug. 12-14.

Cherry Hill police confirmed Saturday that Busey was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. Lt. Robert Scheunemann said the department received “multiple complaints” about the actor’s behavior.

Busey has starred in more than 150 movies including “Point Break,” “Under Siege,” “Lethal Weapon” and the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor.