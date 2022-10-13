Personalities

Surgery has given Oprah Winfrey a leg up.

The 68-year-old billionaire shared in her “The Life You Want” class that in 2021, she underwent double knee surgeries, People reports.

“I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November,” said Winfrey.

“When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

The experience, she said, gave her a new “appreciation for every organ and every limb,” and led her to take up hiking, according to People.

“Every day, I tried to hike more and do more,” said Winfrey.

***

The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor.

A community-wide celebration will be held Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue.

Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and other standards of rock ‘n’ roll.

Rev. Willie Calhoun, who has lived in the Lower 9 his whole life and is one of the celebration’s organizers, said the recognition for Domino is a long time coming.

“Fats never left the city and he’s never really been celebrated, even though he chose to stay in New Orleans and to raise his family in the Lower 9,” Calhoun said.

Domino died Oct. 24, 2017, of natural causes at the age of 89.