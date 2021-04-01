Personalities

Actor Mia Farrow, recently in the spotlight for the HBO limited series “Allen v. Farrow,” posted a statement Wednesday evening on social media regarding the deaths of three of her 14 children since 2000.

Farrow, 76, said she was addressing “vicious rumors” that have circulated online amid the buzz about the documentary, which doesn’t address the deaths. Rather, it focuses on allegations that Farrow’s then-partner Woody Allen molested daughter Dylan Farrow.

“Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless,” the “Hannah and Her Sisters” actor wrote. “However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message.”