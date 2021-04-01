Personalities

Actor Mia Farrow, recently in the spotlight for the HBO limited series “Allen v. Farrow,” posted a statement Wednesday evening on social media regarding the deaths of three of her 14 children since 2000.
Farrow, 76, said she was addressing “vicious rumors” that have circulated online amid the buzz about the documentary, which doesn’t address the deaths. Rather, it focuses on allegations that Farrow’s then-partner Woody Allen molested daughter Dylan Farrow.
“Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless,” the “Hannah and Her Sisters” actor wrote. “However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message.”
The Golden Globe winner has four biological children and 10 adopted children. Her daughter Tam Farrow died of an “accidental prescription overdose” related to her migraines and a heart condition in 2000; daughter Lark Previn died “suddenly of complications of HIV/AIDS, which she had contracted from a previous partner,” succumbing to her illness at a hospital in 2008; and son Thaddeus Farrow “took his own life” in 2016 after a relationship that had seemed wedding-bound instead ended.
***
Sharon Stone has had just as much drama in real life than in her numerous film roles.
In her new memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice,” the Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner, 63, reveals more untold details about her past.
As a teenager, she crossed state lines from rural Pennsylvania to Ohio to have an abortion. When she finally recovered, Stone later went to a Planned Parenthood, where she received birth control and counseling.
“This, above all else, saved me: that someone, anyone, could talk to me, educate me,” she writes.
— From wire reports