Personalities

Kanye West’s Instagram account was restricted and a tweet was deleted after posts that were slammed as antisemitic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to THR that content from West’s page was taken down and that a restriction was put on his account.

It’s unclear what the restriction entails, but it could include West being temporarily banned from posting or sending direct messages. His account still appears active. Meta didn’t say which post or posts led to the restriction, but West was accused by the American Jewish Committee of “Anti-Jewish posts.”

The committee referenced a screenshot of a text conversation with fellow rapper Diddy in which West allegedly wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Twitter, meanwhile, removed a post Saturday in which West said he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to THR.

***

Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood’s top journalists as founder of the entertainment trade website Deadline.com and whose sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business, died in Boca Raton, Fla., on Sunday after a prolonged illness. She was 68.

Finke began writing LA Weekly’s “Deadline Hollywood” column in 2002 and made it essential reading for gossip and trade news. Four years later, she launched Deadline Hollywood Daily as a website.

In 2009, Deadline Hollywood was purchased by Jay Penske, whose company would later also acquire Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Finke departed the site in 2013 after months of public acrimony, but remained under contract as a consultant.

Before her notoriety with Deadline, Finke spent years as a reporter for The Associated Press, Newsweek, The Los Angeles Times, the New York Post and the New York Observer. She inspired a 2011 HBO pilot that starred Diane Keaton as reporter Tilda Watski.