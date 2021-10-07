Personalities

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed Wednesday night that she was diagnosed with skin cancer after her partner noticed an odd mole.

Maddow, 48, said she and Susan Mikula were at a minor league baseball game “a couple months ago” when Susan pointed out that a mole on her neck had changed.

“Long story short, Susan was right,” Maddow said during her show. “I went to the dermatologist… did a biopsy, turns out it was skin cancer.”

The anchor said she underwent surgery on Friday, which explained the Band-Aid on her neck and her few days off the air.

“I am going to be absolutely fine. I’m going to be totally fine,” she said.

Maddow also urged people, especially those with moles, to get regular checks by doctors.

***

Poet, educator and activist Sonia Sanchez is this year’s winner of the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, a $250,000 lifetime achievement honor previously given to Chinua Achebe, Bob Dylan and Maya Lin among others.