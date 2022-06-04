Personalities

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. ”

Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.

The split comes with both Shakira and Piqué facing their own legal troubles. She is facing a potential court trial on tax fraud charges in Spain. Piqué, 35, has been implicated in a probe by Spanish state prosecutors looking into the contracts behind the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

***

“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle remained in custody Saturday after his arrest by the FBI, jail records show. FBI agents arrested him Friday and he was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C., but the charges he’s being held on were not disclosed. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told WMBF-TV that a hearing for Antle is scheduled for Monday at which more information was expected to be provided.

Antle, 62, has been a controversial figure among animal rights advocates who have accused the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari of mistreating lions and other wildlife, news outlets reported. He was featured on the hit Netflix series “Tiger King,” about animal handler and zoo operator Joe Exotic, who also was targeted for animal mistreatment and was jailed in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Antle is facing two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife trafficking charges, as well as 13 misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and animal cruelty charges tied to trafficking lion cubs. Those charges are scheduled to go to trial next month.