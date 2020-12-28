Personalities

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.

Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif., where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Giannulli is scheduled to be released on April 17, the Bureau of Prisons says.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme. Authorities said parents wealthy funneled bribes through a fake charity run by an admissions consultant to get their kids into top schools with fake athletic credentials or rigged test scores.

The famous couple admitted in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

Of the nearly 60 parents, coaches and others charged in the case, about a dozen are still fighting the allegations.

***