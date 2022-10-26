Personalities

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 edition of the People’s Choice Awards, which this year counts Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny among its nominees, organizers announced Wednesday.

It’s the second consecutive year that Thompson will host the ceremony, which takes place Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Thompson is also a finalist in the comedy TV star category for his work on “SNL.”

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” Thompson said Wednesday.

The hosting gig will come less than three months after Thompson emceed the Emmys in September.

The ceremony will air live on NBC and the E! Network, with the winners selected by fan voting, which is now open on Twitter and at www.votepca.com.

***

Get ready to marvel at a new Rihanna song.

The singer on Friday will release “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” that’s written as a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, Disney announced Wednesday.

It’s the first solo single in six years from Rihanna, who co-wrote the song with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Goransson and Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said Wednesday.

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

“Wakanda Forever” comes to theaters Nov. 11.