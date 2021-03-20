Personalities

Justin Bieber’s latest album “Justice” dropped Thursday night and begins with the voice of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” King’s voice declares before Bieber continues with the love ballad “2 Much,” apparently an ode to wife Hailey Bieber.
Midway through the album, there’s an “MLK Interlude” featuring another clip from King urging people to be brave and “stand up for justice,” no matter the consequences.
The interlude then leads into an 80’s inspired dance song titled “Die For You.”
The juxtapositions led to some critical reaction on social media, but King’s daughter Bernice King voiced support for Bieber Thursday in a post on her highly influential Twitter account.
“Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something. Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism,” she said in the post that retweeted a message from Bieber.
Calling all “big grrrls” who are feeling good as hell about their dancing and modeling skills.
Singer-songwriter Lizzo is looking for “full figured dancers & models who have far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated” to star in her upcoming Amazon Studios series, according to a casting announcement released Friday on social media.
The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker directed fans to biggrrrls.com to apply for the gig, billed online as “your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime.” The program is in development as part of a first-look TV production deal between Lizzo and Amazon Studios.
Applicants must be 21 years old by January 2022, as well as legally eligible to live and work in the United States, the website says. Amazon also will accept applications from anyone “in the process of attempting lawful authorization” to live and work in the country by the time preproduction on the show begins this summer.
