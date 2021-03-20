Personalities

Justin Bieber’s latest album “Justice” dropped Thursday night and begins with the voice of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” King’s voice declares before Bieber continues with the love ballad “2 Much,” apparently an ode to wife Hailey Bieber.

Midway through the album, there’s an “MLK Interlude” featuring another clip from King urging people to be brave and “stand up for justice,” no matter the consequences.

The interlude then leads into an 80’s inspired dance song titled “Die For You.”

The juxtapositions led to some critical reaction on social media, but King’s daughter Bernice King voiced support for Bieber Thursday in a post on her highly influential Twitter account.

“Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something. Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism,” she said in the post that retweeted a message from Bieber.

