Personalities

HLN as a news operation is no more. Variety reported Thursday that Warner Bros. Discovery has nixed the entire Atlanta-based operation at CNN Center, citing multiple unnamed sources. CNN has not responded to inquiries seeking confirmation.

Chris Licht, who runs CNN’s news operations, has announced major layoffs that began on Wednesday with paid contributors and included full-time staff on Thursday.

HLN, which Ted Turner started as CNN2 and later Headline News in 1982, has morphed over the years from a quick-hit 24/7 news operation to supplement the parent CNN cable network into a mix of crime and news.

Atlanta-based morning host Robin Meade was the last key personality standing, although HLN did run weekend news programming with Susan Hendricks as well. Meade was the weekday morning host for more than 21 years, the longest-running morning news anchor in TV history, recently exceeding Matt Lauer’s tenure at NBC’s “Today” show.

CNN will simulcast its new “CNN This Morning” featuring Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on HLN, according to Variety.

***

Al Roker is back in the hospital “due to some complications” after experiencing a blood-clot scare last month.

The famed weatherman was absent Thursday from NBC’s “Today” show in New York where co-anchor Hoda Kotb updated viewers on his condition. The announcement came shortly after Roker missed this year’s tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

“It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Kotb said. “He is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

“We will see you back here soon, my friend,” co-anchor Craig Melvin added.