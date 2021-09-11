Personalities

Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.
Hardy, the winner of “American Idol” in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint on Sunday evening. The concert will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
“He could have celebrated the release of his first album anywhere, but chose to celebrate at the New Orleans Jazz Museum because of his love of this state, the people and our unique culture,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in a statement. “His desire to help his fellow Louisianans and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state.”
The singer’s debut album, “Here’s To Anyone,” will officially be released Sept. 17. Hardy is a native of Livingston, La., where Ida’s path of destruction last month left ripped roofs off homes and businesses, downed utility lines and thousands of felled trees, some torn from the roots.
***
A U.S. court will hold a pretrial conference Monday in the civil suit filed by a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as the two sides argue over whether the prince was properly served with documents in the case.
Attorneys for the woman, Virginia Giuffre, say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park on Aug. 27.
But Blackfords, a law firm that said they represent Andrew, has questioned whether the papers were properly served and raised the possibility of challenging the court’s jurisdiction in the case.
Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York will hold the first pretrial conference in the case via teleconference on Monday. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations.
— From wire reports