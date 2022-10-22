Personalities

A jury sided with Cardi B in a copyright infringement case involving a man who claimed the Grammy-winning rapper misused his back tattoos for her sexually suggestive 2016 mixtape cover art.

The federal jury in Southern California ruled Kevin Michael Brophy did not prove Cardi B misappropriated his likeness. After the jury forewoman read the verdict, the rapper hugged her attorneys and appeared joyful.

Cardi B thanked the jurors, admitting she was “pretty nervous” before hearing the verdict.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to lose or not,” she said after leaving the courthouse.

“I told myself if I win, I was going to cuss Mr. Brophy out. But I don’t have it in my heart to cuss him out.”

In the courtroom, Cardi B had a brief, cordial conversation with Brophy and shook his hand.

***

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters this week.

Broadway composer Lucy Simon died of breast cancer Thursday at age 82, and former opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, lost her battle with thyroid cancer the day before.

Lucy Simon launched her music career in the 1960s when she performed alongside Carly Simon in Greenwich Village and Provincetown, Mass. Under the moniker Simon Sisters, the duo recorded the 1964 song “Wynken, Blynken & Nod” based on Eugene Field’s 1889 children’s poem. As a solo artist, the former nursing school alumna went on to record albums in the mid-1970s.

Making her debut at the New York City Opera in 1962 as Cherubino in Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro,” mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon took on the titular role in the world premiere of Thomas Pasatieri’s “Black Widow” at the Seattle Opera In 1972.

Carly Simon, 77, who is also a children’s book writer, rose to pop music stardom in the 1970s with a string of hits, including “Anticipation,” “You’re So Vain” and “I Haven’t Got Time for the Pain.”