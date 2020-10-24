Personalities

A passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday evening on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public, police said.
The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.
Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted, and he was later released.
Police said they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.
Officials added that reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate.
***
William Blinn, a screenwriter for the landmark TV projects “Brian’s Song” and “Roots” and the Prince film “Purple Rain,” died Thursday of natural causes at an assisted living community in Burbank, Calif.
Blinn, 83, won Emmy and Peabody honors for the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” which dramatized the friendship of Chicago Bears players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. It was a hit when it aired and is a enduring favorite with sports fans and critics.
“Brian’s Song,” starring James Caan as Piccolo and Billy Dee Williams as Sayers, portrayed the two bonding when they became roommates on the road, rare at the time for Black and white players.
Blinn’s work on “Roots,” the blockbuster 1977 miniseries adapted from Alex Haley’s book about his African American ancestors in slavery and freedom, won an Emmy and a Humanitas Prize.
“He was a master of his art and a gentleman of the first order. Rest easy, my friend,” actor Jim Beaver (“Deadwood,” “Supernatural”) posted on Twitter.
Blinn and Albert Magnoli wrote 1984’s “Purple Rain,” which Magnoli directed.
Blinn’s survivors include his daughter, Anneliese Johnson; his son, Chris; and his grandchildren.
— The Associated Press