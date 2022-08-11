Personalities

Metallica, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers will headline a free concert in New York’s Central Park next month marking the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival organized by the international nonprofit fighting extreme poverty.

The Sept. 24 event will also feature a concert across the globe in Accra, Ghana, with Usher, SZA and H.E.R. But the day will be less a celebration and more of a call to action to address numerous international crises, including famine, said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

“As many as 323 million people are now facing acute hunger,” he said. “And if we don’t take urgent action now, as many as 200 million more people are likely to be plunged into extreme poverty by November, bringing the total number of people living in extreme poverty to over a billion people again.”

Both concerts will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Twitter, YouTube and other outlets. ABC will broadcast a prime-time special, “Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW,” from the shows on Sept. 25.

Veteran anchor Shannon Bream is the new moderator of “Fox News Sunday,” becoming the successor to Chris Wallace on the Washington roundtable program.

Her appointment, effective Sept. 12, was announced Thursday after Fox News used a rotation of fill-ins after Wallace’s departure in December. Wallace was moderator for 19 years before heading to CNN for its ill-fated streaming service. He remains with CNN, which will air his interview program on weekends later this year.

A former corporate attorney, Bream has been with Fox News since 2007, serving as the network’s chief legal correspondent covering the Supreme Court. She also anchors “Fox News @ Night,” a Washington-based nightly newscast.

Bream remains on the legal beat, but substitute anchors will fill her chair at “Fox News @ Night” until a permanent replacement is named.