Personalities

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach represents a new generation of the quiz show’s all-star players. The 23-year-old Canadian has won 19 games and $469,184 in prize money, putting her among the top 10 contestants for both consecutive victories and regular-season winnings in “Jeopardy!” history.

Roach, who begins her fifth week of competition on Monday, is in the company of veteran standout players including Ken Jennings, who’s currently hosting the show, and this season’s champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.

“The fact that I’m now one of the best players of all time hasn’t fully sunk in yet. It doesn’t really feel real,” said Roach, the first Gen Zer to be dubbed a “super champion” by the show for achieving a double-digit string of wins. (Generation Z generally refers to those born from 1997 to 2012.)

Roach was applying to law school when “Jeopardy!” summoned her to be a contestant. Her success and that of Amodio (38 wins, $1.52 million) and Schneider (40 wins, $1.38 million) has made the show’s 2021-22 season a memorable one.

***

Netflix’s cost-cutting measures have hit Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex’s animated series “Pearl,” which was announced in July, has been slashed at the streamer before it even made it out of the development phase, Deadline reported Sunday.

The series would have followed the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said when the show was announced.

Last week, Netflix also slashed two other animated series — “Dino Daycare” and “Boons and Curses” — and laid off the newly hired staff of writers and editors of its fan-focused website, Tudum.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, still have an overall deal with Netflix through their company, Archewell Productions, including “ Heart of Invictus,” a docuseries about the Invictus Games and its athletes.