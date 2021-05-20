Personalities

After stepping away from NBC’s hit show “The Voice” for four seasons, Adam Levine is returning to the show, but not as a mentor.
On Tuesday’s finale episode, Levine and his band Maroon 5 will be performing their latest song, “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Along with Levine, Blake Shelton, still a mentor on the show, will be performing his new single, “Minimum Wage.” Shelton’s fiancee Gwen Stefani will also be appearing with rapper Saweetie as they will perform “Slow Clap.”
The star-studded show will also feature Snoop Dogg performing with DJ Battlecat and Kelsea Ballerini. To top it all off, Justin Bieber will perform a mash-up of his hit singles, “Peaches” and “Hold On.”
Of course, the winner of the epic season 20 of the show will be revealed as Cam Anthony and Kenzie Wheeler are the favorites to win it all.
***
HBO Max is bringing the “Friends” gang back together this month, but there is an apparently unwelcome fly in the ointment: James Corden.
The trailer for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion dropped Thursday, where it was revealed that CBS late night’s Corden would host the special. Fans’ response was, shall we say, unfriendly.
“ I’ve been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I’d have told them not to bother,” said one user. “Why is James corden hosting the friends reunion I’m genuinely so baffled,” questioned another.
Even the Northern Independence Party — as in, independence for the North of England — weighed in, chiding that the Corden addition would be appealing to “someone with a brain parasite.”
Much of the chatter centered on Corden’s appointment in terms of the star power of the reunion special’s other guests, which HBO revealed last week. The list includes BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai. The special premieres May 27 on streaming service HBO Max.
— From wire reports