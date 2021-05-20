Personalities

After stepping away from NBC’s hit show “The Voice” for four seasons, Adam Levine is returning to the show, but not as a mentor.

On Tuesday’s finale episode, Levine and his band Maroon 5 will be performing their latest song, “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Along with Levine, Blake Shelton, still a mentor on the show, will be performing his new single, “Minimum Wage.” Shelton’s fiancee Gwen Stefani will also be appearing with rapper Saweetie as they will perform “Slow Clap.”

The star-studded show will also feature Snoop Dogg performing with DJ Battlecat and Kelsea Ballerini. To top it all off, Justin Bieber will perform a mash-up of his hit singles, “Peaches” and “Hold On.”

Of course, the winner of the epic season 20 of the show will be revealed as Cam Anthony and Kenzie Wheeler are the favorites to win it all.

HBO Max is bringing the “Friends” gang back together this month, but there is an apparently unwelcome fly in the ointment: James Corden.