Personalities

ViacomCBS and the production company co-founded by TV doctor Phil McGraw are facing allegations of racism on the medical show, “The Doctors.”
On Monday, the show’s former host, Dr. Ian Smith, filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging race discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
Smith, who is Black, alleged that he was subjected to racially insensitive remarks and that producers were dismissive of his complaints about the lack of diversity among the staff and guests who appeared on the syndicated show.
According to the complaint, the top producer brushed off Smith’s concerns about diversity, saying: “We have you as the host. That’s what matters.”
Smith, an expert in physical medicine and rehabilitation, alleged in his complaint that he was abruptly fired in January after complaining about racially insensitive remarks overheard on a Zoom call.
Fox News has settled a lawsuit filed by former host Britt McHenry, who alleged she was being sexually harassed by the network’s pro wrestler-turned-commentator Tyrus.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the voluntary motion to dismiss filed by both parties Monday in federal court in New York.
The suit filed in Dec. 2019 alleged that Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch, sent McHenry sexually suggestive text messages and photos and behaved inappropriately toward her when they were teamed in 2018 as co-hosts on the Fox Nation streaming show “Un-PC.” She also alleged he created a hostile work environment on the set of the program after she rebuffed his advances.
McHenry, 35, is no longer an employee of Fox News.
Murdoch, who is not related to the family that controls the Fox News parent company, was also named in the suit. A contributor to the Fox News late-night program hosted by Greg Gutfeld, Murdoch remained on the network after the company’s investigation cleared him.
— From wire reports