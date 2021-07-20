Personalities

ViacomCBS and the production company co-founded by TV doctor Phil McGraw are facing allegations of racism on the medical show, “The Doctors.”

On Monday, the show’s former host, Dr. Ian Smith, filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging race discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Smith, who is Black, alleged that he was subjected to racially insensitive remarks and that producers were dismissive of his complaints about the lack of diversity among the staff and guests who appeared on the syndicated show.

According to the complaint, the top producer brushed off Smith’s concerns about diversity, saying: “We have you as the host. That’s what matters.”

Smith, an expert in physical medicine and rehabilitation, alleged in his complaint that he was abruptly fired in January after complaining about racially insensitive remarks overheard on a Zoom call.

