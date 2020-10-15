Personalities

Some final thoughts from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

The University of California Press announced Thursday that it will publish “Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union,” on which Ginsburg worked in collaboration with Amanda Tyler. The book was in production at the time Ginsburg died, on Sept. 18 at age 87.

According to the University of California Press, “Justice Thou Shalt Pursue” will make readers “privy to Justice Ginsburg’s perspective on her legacy as an advocate for justice as defined by her personal selection of favorite opinions written from the Supreme Court bench (many in dissent). This designation offers a unique lens for understanding how, and for what, Justice Ginsburg would like to be remembered.”

***

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday carried out her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March, when the coronavirus pandemic started to impact all aspects of day-to-day life in Britain.