Personalities

TV superhero Lynda Carter has been a real-life hero to many this week while showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month.

In response to those who refused to acknowledge Wonder Woman’s influence in LGBTQ+ circles, the beloved “Wonder Woman” star firmly stated that the golden lasso-wielding goddess is a queer and transgender icon. She would know, after all.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter tweeted Wednesday.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

Carter famously portrayed Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the hit 1970s TV series named for the feminist figure, most recently played onscreen by Gal Gadot. At 70, the veteran actor has continued to connect with Wonder Woman fans around the world by sharing Wonder Woman fan art, memes and throwback photos, as well as participating in events tied to the seminal character.

***

Stevie Nicks said last week’s massacre in a Uvalde, Texas, grade school has left her “dying inside” in a plea to make powerful rifles harder to obtain.

The 74-year-old singer made her call on Twitter and Facebook Wednesday by claiming no honorable hunter would hunt with the kind of weapon 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos used in south Texas to kill 19 children and two educators.

“When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before,” the “Edge of 17″ singer said.

She noted that no one is calling for all guns to be made illegal, but stated there should be limitations in place to keep innocent people safe.

“I am dying inside for the loss of those children in Texas and their parents,” Nicks continued.