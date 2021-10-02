Personalities

Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated.
The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was fired abruptly in November 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Couric said she texted Lauer after hearing the news.
She said it felt “heartless to abandon him, someone who’d been by my side, literally, for so many years.”
But she also said she had heard “the whispers” about Lauer’s dalliances.
In 2018, Couric told People magazine that the Lauer situation had “been very painful” for her.
Lauer was later accused of an offense far worse than having an affair: In Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill,” former NBC News staffer Brooke Nevils described being raped by Lauer during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland.
The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. The ceremony in Edinburgh began with the royal mace and the Crown of Scotland being brought into the chamber.
The couple spent many summers at the royal residence in Scotland, Balmoral Castle, often joined by members of the royal family. The queen arrived in Edinburgh from the castle.
It is the first time she has opened a new session of the Scottish Parliament without Philip by her side. The prince, who was officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April at the age of 99.
