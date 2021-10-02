Personalities

Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated.

The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was fired abruptly in November 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Couric said she texted Lauer after hearing the news.

She said it felt “heartless to abandon him, someone who’d been by my side, literally, for so many years.”

But she also said she had heard “the whispers” about Lauer’s dalliances.

In 2018, Couric told People magazine that the Lauer situation had “been very painful” for her.

Lauer was later accused of an offense far worse than having an affair: In Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill,” former NBC News staffer Brooke Nevils described being raped by Lauer during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

