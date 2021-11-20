Personalities

Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom’s Formula One race.
In an open letter published by The Washington Post, Hatice Cengiz urged the Canadian megastar to cancel his Dec. 5 performance in the Red Sea city of Jiddah to “send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”
Bieber’s concert is the most headline-grabbing performance scheduled for the race in Jiddah, though other F1 concert performers include rapper A$AP Rocky, DJs David Guetta and Tiesto and singer Jason Derulo.
It is not the first time a pop star has faced pressure to pull out of a concert in Saudi Arabia. Mariah Carey was the biggest-name performer to hit the stage in Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi’s killing by Saudi agents in Turkey in October 2018. She brushed off calls to boycott the show.
Public pressure, however, prompted Nicki Minaj in 2019 to cancel her appearance on stage at a concert in Jiddah, telling The Associated Press at the time she wanted to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.
***
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.
The British monarch, who has canceled several recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank; and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. The private service at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, west of London, was attended by members of the royal family and close friends.
August was born in February and Lucas in March. Both boys’ mothers are granddaughters of the 95-year-old queen, who has 12 great-grandchildren. The youngest of them is 2-month-old Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
— The Associated Press