Personalities

Former Attorney General William P. Barr has a memoir coming out March 8 titled “One Damn Thing After Another,” billed by his publisher as a “vivid and forthright book” of his time serving two “drastically different” presidents, Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush.

“Barr takes readers behind the scenes during seminal moments of the Bush administration in the 1990s, from the LA riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra,” William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday. “With the Trump administration, Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the opioid epidemic, Chinese espionage, big tech, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the first impeachment, and the 2020 election fallout.”

The title of the long-rumored book refers to an expression Barr had heard about the nature of the job of attorney general.

Barr, now 71, served under Bush from 1991-93 and under Trump from 2019-2020. Barr had initially been one of Trump’s most ardent allies and was accused of being willing to sacrifice the independence of the Justice Department on behalf of the president.