Personalities

After picking up Venice’s Golden Lion award, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” has won another prestigious honor: the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award. No film has ever won both.
TIFF programmers announced the winners Sunday. Zhao’s film features Frances McDormand as a widowed wanderer of the modern American West. Set for a Dec. 4 release, “Nomadland” has already been hailed as a top Oscar contender, but winning the audience award at TIFF is promising for its Oscar chances. In the past decade, every People’s Choice winner has secured a best picture nomination and a handful have gone on to win, including “Green Book,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”
Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” was first runner-up to “Nomadland.” Other winners included Michelle Latimer’s documentary “Inconvenient Indian” about Indigenous peoples in North America and Roseanne Liang’s midnight madness selection “Shadow in the Cloud,” with Chloë Grace Moretz.
***
A Nashville, Tenn., band with Georgia roots is documenting the city’s hidden history of music with a book that was inspired by their songs. Granville Automatic, named for a 19-century typewriter, formed in Atlanta in 2009 before moving to Nashville in 2014.
“The Hidden History of Music Row” delves into the stories about the buildings on Music Row and about songwriters and musicians like Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline and Bob Dylan who shaped its history, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A key theme is artists who came to Nashville searching for dreams that sometimes came true but sometimes ended in tragedy.
One chapter, “More Than Just Country,” recalls the years between 1966 and 1972, when Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Neil Young came to town, “and the town was never the same,” said band co-founder Elizabeth Elkins.
Nashville historian Brian Allison joined Elkins and Vanessa Olivarez, the other band co-founder, to write the book. A second volume, “The Lost Music Row,” is expected to be released next year.
— The Associated Press