Personalities

After picking up Venice’s Golden Lion award, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” has won another prestigious honor: the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award. No film has ever won both.

TIFF programmers announced the winners Sunday. Zhao’s film features Frances McDormand as a widowed wanderer of the modern American West. Set for a Dec. 4 release, “Nomadland” has already been hailed as a top Oscar contender, but winning the audience award at TIFF is promising for its Oscar chances. In the past decade, every People’s Choice winner has secured a best picture nomination and a handful have gone on to win, including “Green Book,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” was first runner-up to “Nomadland.” Other winners included Michelle Latimer’s documentary “Inconvenient Indian” about Indigenous peoples in North America and Roseanne Liang’s midnight madness selection “Shadow in the Cloud,” with Chloë Grace Moretz.

***