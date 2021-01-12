Personalities

Chadwick Boseman’s widow made a heartfelt speech when she accepted the late actor’s tribute at Monday’s Gotham Awards.
A reel of the “Black Panther” star’s films played following a moment of silence before Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the beloved actor’s honor, Variety reports.
“He was the most honest person I ever met,” Ledward said. “He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through. May we not let his conviction be in vain.”
Boseman was posthumously nominated for the Best Actor award for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The award instead went to “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed, who thanked the “Da 5 Bloods” star in his speech.
The actor’s powerful career included starring roles of iconic Black figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.
Boseman died in late August following a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he’d kept under wraps. He was just 43.
A representative for actor Chuck Norris shut down chatter that the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was among the pro-Trump rioters who attended the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Photos of a Norris lookalike began circulating on social media this week as campaigns were underway to identify violent participants in Washington, D.C. One man shared a photo with the lookalike identifying him as Norris, and several Twitter users who saw the photo and video of the apparent body double began to trash the actor.
“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” Norris’ manager, Erik Kritzer, wrote in an email to The Times Tuesday. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”
Norris has been candid about his conservative Christian views, gun-rights activism and championing Republican politicians.
