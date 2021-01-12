Personalities

Chadwick Boseman’s widow made a heartfelt speech when she accepted the late actor’s tribute at Monday’s Gotham Awards.

A reel of the “Black Panther” star’s films played following a moment of silence before Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the beloved actor’s honor, Variety reports.

“He was the most honest person I ever met,” Ledward said. “He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through. May we not let his conviction be in vain.”

Boseman was posthumously nominated for the Best Actor award for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The award instead went to “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed, who thanked the “Da 5 Bloods” star in his speech.

The actor’s powerful career included starring roles of iconic Black figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

Boseman died in late August following a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he’d kept under wraps. He was just 43.

