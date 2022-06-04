Personalities

In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II waved at tens of thousands of adoring fans from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, delighting crowds who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to difficulties in moving around. Prior to Sunday, she had appeared in public only twice — both on Thursday — during the four-day holiday weekend’s celebrations. Officials said the queen experienced “discomfort” during those events.

Huge crowds that lined the Mall outside the palace for the climax of a boisterous and colorful pageant cheered as she emerged on the balcony with Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla; and Prince William and his family. Her appearance, which lasted only a few minutes, was followed by a crowd-pleasing performance of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”

***

Alec John Such, a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday announced the death of the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. No details on when or how he died were immediately available.

“He was an original,” Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”

Bon Jovi credited John Such for bringing the band together, noting he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres and brought guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band perform. He was in a group called the Message with Sambora.

As manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J., John Such booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones before joining the band. He played with Bon Jovi through the group’s heyday in the ’80s.

John Such departed the band in 1994, when he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. He later rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.