Personalities

Snoop Dogg’s latest feat has landed him in increasingly rare company, speaking to the longevity of his cultural relevance.

Last week, Snoop appeared alongside BTS on Benny Blanco’s new single, “Bad Decisions.” As you’d expect with three of music’s biggest names on board, the song debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Snoop one of only three people to land top 10 hits in the ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and ’20s.

The other two artists? Jay-Z and Mariah Carey.

Snoop has had a dozen top 10 hits in his career, three of which went to No. 1. His first top 10 came in 1993 with his smash debut single, “What’s My Name,” while his first No. 1 came in 2004 with the Pharrell-assisted “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” He landed his most recent No. 1 in 2010 with his guest appearance on Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.”

***

Olivia Rodrigo will help sing the praises of Alanis Morissette.

The 19-year-old Rodrigo will present Morissette with her induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during the Sept. 24 ceremony in Toronto, organizers announced.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13,” Rodrigo said in a statement.

“I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on,” she said, referring to Morissette’s seminal 1995 album. “I heard ‘Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God. … You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

The Canadian-born Morissette, 48, is a seven-time Grammy winner known for hits such as “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic.”

The rocker is one of five new inductees announced by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame , joining Bryan Adams, David Foster, David Lavoie and Jim Vallance.

The California-born Rodrigo won three Grammys this year, including best new artist.