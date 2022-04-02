Personalities

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the 1990s sitcom. Trading insults with her on-screen husband, played by Jerry Stiller, Harris helped create a parental pair that would leave even a psychiatrist helpless to do anything but hope they’d move to Florida — as their son, played by Jason Alexander, fruitlessly encouraged them to do.

Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death in Palm Desert, Calif., on Saturday evening. She is survived by three children, three grandsons and a great-grandson.

***

Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” was temporarily halted after the James Bond actor contracted COVID-19.

In a tweet late Saturday, the show said all performances were canceled through Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

Craig stars in a revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. The production, which began previews on Tuesday and will officially open on April 28, is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold.

***

Patrick Demarchelier, the French-born photographer known for his high-fashion images of top models and celebrities, including Princess Diana, died Thursday. He was 78.

Demarchelier made a career out of luxury brand campaigns, including those for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior, and worked for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and other top fashion magazines. He began shooting Diana in 1989 and continued as her personal photographer until the early ’90s. Demarchelier is survived by his wife, three sons and three grandchildren.