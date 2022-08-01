Personalities

Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for people with disabilities from a new song on her record “Renaissance,” just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a spokeswoman for Beyoncé wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The song “Heated,” which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word “spaz,” which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

Lizzo also removed the word from one of her songs, “Grrrls,” in June after disability advocates complained about the lyrics. Lizzo said she never wanted to promote derogatory language.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics that led to the change, wrote on Twitter that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”

***

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara is ready for the next act.

The 17-year-old is attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Jolie shared this week in an Instagram post showing the teenager with some of her classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the post. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Spelman is the oldest liberal arts school for women among the historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S.

Stacey Abrams, who is running for Georgia governor, and Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., are among the public figures who studied at Spelman.

Zahara is one of six children for Jolie and Pitt, and the eldest daughter of the actors. Their eldest child, 20-year-old Maddox, enrolled at Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019.